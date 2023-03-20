'What are you doing with the bat in hand?': Zaheer Khan after India’s abysmal 117 all-out

After kicking-off the three-match ODI series against Australia with a win, Team India were handed a harsh reality check in the following encounter, which was played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India after being invited to bat first were rocked by Mitchell Starc's opening spell, who also completed his fifer.

Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan

Leading the Australian attack, Starc removed opener Shubman Gill in the first over and shortly after got rid of captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive deliveries.

Starc then inflicted another blow in the form of KL Rahul, leaving his colleagues with a platform to exploit, which was the case. The Indian innings folded for 117 in just 26 overs, with Starc cleaning up Mohammed Siraj to pick his fifth wicket of the match.

Australia in response then made a mockery of the paltry 118-run chase, which they completed in 11 overs with 10 wickets to spare.

Discussing the match on Cricbuzz, ex-India pacer Zaheer Khan was asked if he would want Rohit and Co. to spice things up by bringing in Umran Malik for the final ODI. The former cricketer felt the addition of Umran should only be done if there's a niggle in the camp and rather chose to put the onus on batters, particularly the top three, to provide others with a solid platform to explode.

"You look at the first match score, you got the team all-out for 188. Today you didn't have a chance of making any impact because your batters didn't really step up and got you to that platform.

"I think it's all about providing that kind of platform. I won't go too much in that part what bowlers have done wrong. They've played their part in the first match.

"The last two games that has happened you clearly know where the issue is. The issue is first 10 overs, with the bat in hand what are you doing with it? You are not really setting the platform for your middle-order.

“How Mitchell Starc has done that with new ball, which is providing platform to the next bowlers to come and continue with that pressure. So similarly when you're losing wickets, the pressure is already formed on the next batter to come and deal with the best bowler.

“How can you negate that, how can you avoid that kind of a situation is going to be the challenge. That's why all answers in the series is lying with the batters. And they need to regroup, they need to come with solutions, they need to plan and if they are able to provide with the platform then your bowlers will step up,” said Zaheer.

The Indian top-order had witnessed a similar collapse in the series opener in Mumbai before KL Rahul played a match-winning 75 to rescue the hosts out of danger. Then the top-order had skittled like a pack of cards as India were reduced to 39/4 in 10.2 overs.

