What happens if RCB vs KKR is washed out in Raipur? Qualification scenario explained for CSK and RR

Rain in Raipur could turn Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s meeting with Kolkata Knight Riders into a major playoff event without a ball being bowled. RCB enter the fixture with control over their top-two push, while KKR arrive needing every available point to keep their season alive.

The Raipur ground remains covered as the toss is delayed between RCB and KKR.(PTI)

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A washout would give both teams one point each. RCB would move to 15 points from 12 matches and stay strongly placed in the top four. KKR would move to 10 points from 11 matches, leaving them with almost no margin for error in the final stretch.

RCB’s top-two race stays alive, but the route becomes tighter

For RCB, a no-result would be safe in one sense. It would protect them from defeat, preserve their strong net run rate and take them closer to playoff qualification. Their net run rate has been one of the biggest cushions in the race, and a washout would leave it untouched.

The bigger question is the top two. RCB have the chance to take two points against a lower-placed KKR side and move to 16 from 12 matches. That would have put them level with the Gujarat Titans and ahead of several chasing teams on both points and run rate pressure. A washout leaves them on 15 instead, keeping them in second place for the moment but reducing their control over the race.

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{{^usCountry}} RCB’s remaining matches become decisive. If they win both, they finish on 19 points and should almost certainly secure a top-two finish. If they win one, they finish on 17 and remain strongly placed, especially because their net run rate is healthier than most other contenders. If they lose both, they finish on 15 and open the door for SRH, PBKS, CSK and RR to drag them into a more complicated finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB’s remaining matches become decisive. If they win both, they finish on 19 points and should almost certainly secure a top-two finish. If they win one, they finish on 17 and remain strongly placed, especially because their net run rate is healthier than most other contenders. If they lose both, they finish on 15 and open the door for SRH, PBKS, CSK and RR to drag them into a more complicated finish. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That is why the rain in Raipur would be a strange result for RCB. It would not severely damage their playoff chances, but it would remove one clear opportunity to strengthen their top-two claim. They would still be in control, but the final two matches would carry sharper consequences. KKR face the biggest hit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why the rain in Raipur would be a strange result for RCB. It would not severely damage their playoff chances, but it would remove one clear opportunity to strengthen their top-two claim. They would still be in control, but the final two matches would carry sharper consequences. KKR face the biggest hit {{/usCountry}}

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KKR are the team that can least afford a washout. They started the Raipur fixture on 9 points from 10 matches. A win would have taken them to 11 from 11 and kept a path open towards 17 points. That would have given them a realistic route to the playoffs.

A washout changes that ceiling. KKR would reach 10 from 11. Even three wins from their remaining three matches would take them only to 16. That is a dangerous total in a season where several teams can still cross or match it.

KKR’s net run rate makes the situation more difficult. They do not have a major cushion in case of a multi-team tie. A 16-point finish would require clean wins, help from other results, and a stronger net run rate. A 14-point finish would leave them almost entirely dependent on chaos around them.

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Their equation becomes brutal after a washout. Win everything and wait. Lose even once, and the campaign slips towards the edge.

CSK and RR get breathing room

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would quietly benefit from a washed-out RCB-KKR match. Both are in the middle of the table and need rivals below or around them to lose momentum. KKR failing to collect two points helps that equation.

CSK are still in a position where three wins can take them to 18 points and two wins can take them to 16. A washout in Raipur keeps KKR behind them and reduces the number of teams pushing upward at full speed. It also makes CSK’s own direct games more powerful; they can control their own narrative into the top four.

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RR get a similar benefit. Their route still depends on their own results, but KKR being held to one point gives Rajasthan more room in the race. RR cannot rely on net run rate protection as heavily as RCB, so every rival’s dropped point becomes useful. They still need at least two wins to stay seriously alive, but the washout helps the table bend slightly in their favour.

DC remain on the edge despite the help

Delhi Capitals would also prefer KKR to drop a point, but their own situation is already stretched. DC can only reach 14 points if they win their remaining matches. That leaves them dependent on multiple teams stalling, along with a major net run rate repair.

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A washout helps them mathematically because KKR lose the chance to move closer to 17. It does not transform DC’s campaign. Their ceiling is too low compared to the teams above them, and their net run rate makes a tie-break scenario uncomfortable.

For DC, the result would be useful but insufficient. They need a sequence of favourable results across the table.

Final playoff reading

A Raipur washout would suit RCB’s qualification push but slightly weaken their top-two control. They would still sit in a strong position, with 17 points likely to keep them in the top-two conversation and 19 likely to settle it.

KKR would suffer the heaviest blow. Their maximum would fall to 16, forcing them into a perfect finish under net run rate pressure.

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CSK and RR would gain valuable breathing space. DC would receive a small mathematical lift without escaping their larger problem. The rain, if it prevents the match from completing, could become one of the most important results of the playoff race without producing a single cricketing moment.

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