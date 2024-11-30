'What I felt bowling to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma with pink ball is...': India pacer's honest assessment before 2nd Test

India and Australia prepare to take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Adelaide, where they will be greeted by a scintillating pink ball contest in a day-night Test match as the hosts look to bounce back and equalise the series after a tough start in the series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a net session.(PTI)

India will be playing a pink ball match for the first time in over three years, last having played against England in Ahmedabad. The gulf of time between pink ball contests means there are plenty of players who will be competing against the pink ball for the first time in the Indian squad, providing a different challenge for the younger players in the team.

Speaking on a BCCI video, seamers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal reflected on the experience of the pink ball, and what they expect from it through the Adelaide Test.

"It's skidding, it's difficult for the batters, it has got more bounce. The main thing about this ball is that it remains new for a long time,” explained Akash Deep. “Generally, what we see with the red ball is that it starts getting old after 5-6 overs.”

‘What I felt bowling this ball in nets to Rohit and Virat…’

While the new red ball provided a challenge in Perth, it was clear that batting got easier as time wore on. However, the lacquer on the pink ball is expected to last much longer compared to the red Kookaburra, which will prove more testing for middle order batters.

Yash Dayal weighed in by saying that the natural movement of the pink ball itself is not as extreme, and that this may advantage the top order batters. "What I felt bowling this ball in nets to Rohit (Sharma) bhaiyya and Virat (Kohli) bhaiyya is that it's not swinging much. You have to keep the seam position straight. If you pitch the ball in the right areas, then it might change directions," explained the left arm seamer.

India will have bad memories of the pink ball in Adelaide, having been skittled for the infamous 36 the last time out. However, the form shown by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in particular will hearten the Indian unit, with their batting showing plenty of spine in Perth.

Moreover, with Jasprit Bumrah breathing fire and the bowling looking in top gear, the pink ball could cause Australia just as much trouble in testing conditions that have been prepared down under in recent times.

India will have some time to prepare with the pink ball in the preparatory two-day match against Prime Minister’s XI, but with rain affecting play on day one of the match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, internal preparation will be more crucial for the team.

The second Test match begins at the Adelaide Oval on December 6.