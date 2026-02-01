What Pakistan need to do to knock India out, book U19 World Cup semifinal spot after India colts fold for 252

The qualification scenario is finally here. Pakistan, led by Farhan Yousaf, did the first bit really well on Sunday in their must-win Super 6s clash against India in the U19 World Cup clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. However, the job is far from done as the batters need to step up and chase the eventual target of 253 inside 33.3 overs if they are to qualify for the semi-finals and join the likes of Australia, Afghanistan and England. Here's all you need to know about the qualification scenarios for both India and Pakistan (X images)

If Pakistan fail to overhaul the target of 253 in 201 balls, then it would be India who would make their way into the semi-finals. However, Pakistan can take up to 34.4 overs, but it will only be enough if they are on the score of 252 on 34.3, and the win is sealed with a six on the next ball, and the score of 258 is achieved, according to ESPNcricinfo. A win after the 34.4 overs mark won't be enough for Pakistan, as they have to improve their net run rate to better India's.

For India, the equation is pretty straightforward. Ayush Mhatre and team just need to win the last Super 6s match against Pakistan to become the last side to qualify for the semi-finals. However, a defeat will make things interesting.

For Pakistan, just a win won't be enough to seal qualification, as they are behind India in the net run rate in Super 6 Group 2.

Before the match between India and Pakistan got underway in Bulawayo, the ICC had given Pakistan a loose qualification scenario, saying it would need to achieve whatever target India set at a pretty fast pace. For example, if Pakistan were asked to chase a target of 251, then they would have to do so in 33.2 overs or faster to progress through to the knockouts.

Had Pakistan batted first and scored 250 hypothetically, they would have needed to win by 89 runs or more to finish second in Group 2 standings and qualify for the semi-finals at India's expense.

India's batters underwhelm India's batters underwhelmed after being asked to bat first by Pakistan. The five-time champions were bowled out for 252 in 49.4 overs, with Vedant Trivedi top scoring with a knock of 68. India got off to a good start, but from 47/0, the side went to 47/3 as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George lost their wickets cheaply.

At one stage, it looked like India wouldn't even get to the 200-run mark, but Kanishk Chouhan (35), RS Ambrish (29) and Khilan Patel (21) chipped in with valuable knocks to eventually take the total past the 250-run mark.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/33. Mohammad Sayyam also scalped two wickets.