'What performance has he delivered': Ex-Pakistan star tears into Shadab Khan for dismal show vs New Zealand

Pakistan might have sent a young team to New Zealand for the five-match T20I series but the results are the same. The Salman Ali Agha-led side stumbled to a nine-wicket loss against the Kiwis in the first T20I in Christchurch. Pakistan were bundled out for 91 and the BlackCaps had no problem in chasing down the total. Shadab Khan had a poor outing against New Zealand in the first T20I(REUTERS)

Former Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad has now questioned the inclusion of Shadab Khan in the squad, asking what performances did the all-rounder give to merit a place in the team? For the uninitiated, Shadab has been out of the squad since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Shadab also didn't find a place in the Champions Trophy squad. However, he was included in the team for the T20I series as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In the first T20I against Kiwis, Shadab scored 3 runs with the bat and didn't manage to take a wicket. Shehzad claimed that the board has different plans for the all-rounder.

“You’re talking about Shadab—tell me, what performance has he delivered? Who brought him into the team? Let this series pass first. The PCB has a different plan with Shadab, and he was included in the team for a different purpose,” Shehzad said on Geo Super.

“We were dismissed, but how many wickets did we take? Our senior, experienced bowling attack—what have they done? Where do you see them delivering any kind of threatening bowling, whether they are right-handed or left-handed?” he asked further.

When questioned whether the rumours of Shadab Khan becoming the next captain have any merit, Shehzad replied, “Yes. To buy some time, they have sent a young team. These things are going on. We want to touch upon these things as this is just the first T20I match.”

'Is there any responsibility?'

Ahmed Shehzad also questioned the management, asking whether responsibility and accountability exist. He also raised questions about the Pakistan team's consistently poor performances.

Recently, Pakistan failed to advance past the group stage of the Champions Trophy after losing matches against New Zealand and India. Their last group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

“When we used to play, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) held big camps, and players were developed from there. That place is supposed to be a nursery for talent—not just a setup where you adjust your own people and secure salaries. It was established to produce players. So, where are those players now? How many have emerged?” asked Shehzad.

“Is there any responsibility or accountability? They are supposed to produce players for Pakistan. You can’t put everything on the players. What has Nadeem Khan produced at the NCA? Why is no one questioning him? The NCA is such a big institution—what players have they developed? On what basis was he appointed there, and who put him in charge? What qualifications or credentials did he have to be given that position?” he added.