'Whatever Gautam Gambhir asked, was given. Now deliver the results, no excuse': India head coach cornered

When Gautam Gambhir took over the reins as the head coach, it was expected that Team India would go from strength to strength. The results in white-ball cricket have been exceptional, with India adding another ICC title to their kitty with the Champions Trophy earlier this year. However, the results in the Tests have left much to be desired, and the pressure is definitely mounting on the former India opener. Gautam Gambhir asked to pull up his socks as the pressure is mounting on the Indian head coach in Tests. (Action Images via Reuters)

After the loss against New Zealand and Australia, India began the series against England on a bad note as the Shubman Gill-led side stumbled to a five-wicket loss at Headingley. Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Gautam Gambhir desperately needs to get some results in his way, else the pressure will continue to increase.

After the series loss against Australia, senior pros such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma called time on their Test careers. A new-look Indian lineup, led by Gill, made its way to the UK. However, the tour has started off on a bad note.

Chopra believes Gill cannot be blamed as he has taken over the captaincy, but questions definitely need to be asked of Gautam Gambhir.

“This is the principle of Indian cricket, and it is true that if it is good, then everyone is proud of it. But if it is bad, then criticism is absolutely obvious. I will still be more patient with Shubman Gill because he has just become the captain. It will take him some time to understand,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

‘Lot of pressure on Gambhir’

Under Gambhir, India have won just 1 out of their last nine Tests. India lost back-to-back series against New Zealand and Australia. The Kiwis whitewashed India 3-0 while Pat Cummins won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.

Under Gambhir, India have won just one Test series, and it came against Bangladesh last year.

“There is a lot of pressure on Gautam Gambhir. The pressure is absolutely mounting. If you look at his performances in Test cricket and red-ball cricket, you will find that he has not won a lot of matches. He has won 2 matches against Bangladesh and one against Australia. However, we lost three against New Zealand, three against Australia and one against England. He has been losing and losing,” said Chopra.

The former India batter also stated that whatever Gambhir has asked from the BCCI, it has been given to him, so the India head coach has no excuse and he better start delivering results.

“His performance in white-ball cricket has been good. The team has been playing well. But in Test cricket, I think the questions are going to be there. And I think there is a lot of pressure on this series. If this series doesn't go well, God forbid, I hope it goes well. I really want Indian cricket to do well. But if the England series doesn't go too well, then there will be a question mark,” said Chopra.

“Where are they going and what are they doing? Because the selectors feel that whatever team management is asking for, it is being given. The type of player you want, the number of players you want, and the player you are pointing at are being given. So, if this is the case, then you also need to deliver the results. Period. There is no excuse,” he added.