'When Gabba had his friend over': Team India pacer Natarajan visits Washington Sundar, spinner uploads adorable video

Team India pacer T Natarajan was caught in a heartwarming moment during his recent visit to all-rounder Washington Sundar's house. Natarajan, in a video uploaded by Sundar on Twitter, was seen playing his Sundar's pet dog, 'Gabba'.

Right-arm spinner Sunday uploaded the video online and captioned it: "When Gabba had his friend over! @Natarajan_91."

Tamil Nadu cricketer named his dog 'Gabba' following India's historic win at the Australian venue during their Test series Down Under. Sundar had played an instrumental role in helping India breach Australia's fortress and clinch a historic 2-1 series win. Following that, he revealed to the world that he named his pet dog after the venue to symbolize the massive win.

Both Natarajan and Sundar share a few similarities when it comes to their Test careers. Both flew down to Australia for the limited-overs squad and were then added to the white-ball team following injuries in the main team. Incidentally, they both made their debuts in the fourth and final Test match at Gabba.

Both players performed extremely well on their debut to help India seal the series. While Sundar played a brilliant match-defining knock of 62 to help India recover from a batting collapse, Natarajan shone with the ball as he bagged three crucial wickets

And now, both the players are recuperating from injuries. While Natarajan has been in rehabilitation for some time now, Sundar returned from England following an injury he sustained while playing a practice match at Durham in July.

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge ended in a draw with rain playing spoilsport on the final day. Before the start of play on Day 5, India were in a commanding position, needing 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs left.

But the rain led to a delay in the start of play at Trent Bridge on Friday, and eventually, the play was called off on Day 5 due to weather conditions, leading to the match ending in a draw.