'When he mentioned my name, it was a very proud moment': Kartik Tyagi cherishes praise from skipper Ajinkya Rahane

He may not have been part of India's squads during the tour of Australia, but fast bowler Kartik Tyagi's contribution is as important as anyone who starred for the team in the ODIs, T20Is and Tests Down Under. The 20-year-old quick travelled with the Indian team as a net bowler, and while he remained an unsung hero of the Indian team, Ajinkya Rahane, India's stand-in captain, Ajinkya Rahane did not forget to mention the youngster during the final team speech.

"Kartik, you were fantastic," Rahane said. That itself meant the world for Tyagi.

"I can't put a number to the number of overs. But the praise from the skipper he will remember. For someone working hard in the shadows, it was heartening," Tyagi told Indian Express.

"The main thing was we went to Australia and we beat Australia. I was present there. When he (Rahane) mentioned my name, it was a very proud moment. To be part of that team was a dream. And I hope that in the future, I will also be able to bowl India to wins in matches."

Tyagi has played two First-Class matches for Uttar Pradesh, while featuring in five List A and 10 T20 matches. At the IPL 2020 auction, he was brought by Rajasthan Royals and made his IPL debut last year, turning up in 10 matches for the franchise and grabbing nine wickets.

Tyagi's performance was convincing enough for the BCCI to consider him as one of the four additional bowlers to travel with India to Australia. Sharing the dressing room with some of the finest fast bowlers remains a learning curve for the 20-year-old fast bowler.

"How to plan for a session, how to set fields, how to bowl to a field. I learnt so much by watching, listening and talking. I spoke to everyone I could. Talking to (Jasprit) Bumrah, watching Pat Cummins bowl or Mohammed Siraj making his debut was a great experience. (I learnt) The importance of being patient and sticking to the plan," Tyagi added.

"Two of the best teams in the world are playing Test cricket, you are present, watching and listening and seeing so many things. I could not have asked for more. How the team discussed all the plans and then how it played out in the ground. was so inspirational."