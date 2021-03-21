'When I look at him, I see myself': Lance Klusener rates MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni redefined the word finisher in world cricket, but long before MS Dhoni, there was a certain Lance Klusener, who did the job effortlessly for South Africa. Klusener was the Player of the Series in the 1999 World Cup in which South Africa finished semi-finalists. Klusener had a strike-rate of almost 90 in ODI cricket back in the day, which to be honest, was rare among the cricketers of that time.

Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa gave his view about Dhoni and the superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, admitting admiration for both. In fact, Dhoni, who is India's most successful captain having won all three major ICC tournaments, reminds Klusener a lot about himself.

"They are true legends of the game. I love watching them winning matches for their sides with ease. Dhoni perfected the art of taking the games deep and finishing it off in the company of tail-enders. When I look at him, I see myself! Like me, Dhoni is an aggressive batsman who looks to dominate the bowlers right from the word go and accelerate the scoring rate," Lance Klusener said about the former India batsman to Malayala Manorama.

As far as Kohli is concerned, the India captain is in a league of his own, reckons Klusener. Kohli is one of the few batsmen of the modern era who averages above 50 in all three formats and the way he anchors and builds his innings has left the former South Africa all-rounder highly impressed.

"Players like Kohli play an anchor role by batting through most part of the innings. Compared to Kohli, our job was easier. Batting at the top-order and stitching the innings together by playing against quality bowling is tough. That's why I think Kohli belongs to a different class," Lance Klusener added.