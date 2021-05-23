Home / Cricket / ‘When I’m not 12th man for 7 years’: Yuvraj Singh’s subtle response over not getting enough chances in Test cricket
‘When I’m not 12th man for 7 years’: Yuvraj Singh’s subtle response over not getting enough chances in Test cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh played only 40 Test matches, accumulating 1900 runs at an average of 33.92, including three centuries and 11 fifties.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Friday took a subtle dig at the Indian team management for not giving him enough chances to represent the country in the longest format of the game. Yuvraj had a talismanic career before he announced his retirement in 2019. However, the left-armer had struggled to get chances in Test cricket.

After making his international debut in 2000, Yuvraj played 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India and scored 8701 and 1177 runs respectively. He had also picked 111 wickets in One Day Internationals and scalped 28 wickets in the shortest format of the game. But in Tests, he got only 40 games to play where he scored 1900 runs, including 3 hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

A recent poll on Twitter, conducted by Wisden India, asked the cricket fans, “Which former Indian cricketer do you wish played more Tests?”. The question was posted along with a picture of Yuvraj Singh. In reply, the dynamic former all-rounder came up with an astute response and wrote, “Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years”.

Yuvraj may not have got enough chances to showcase his talent in Test cricket but he had an illustrious career in the limited-overs formats. He was one of the main architects of India’s triumph in the inaugural season of the World T20 held in South Africa in 2007. His heroics in the 2011 World Cup will always hold a special place in the hearts of cricket fans as he led India to lift the trophy after 28 years.

In IPL, Yuvraj was also a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team which won the title in 2016. He also took the Mumbai Indians to their fourth title in 2019, which was also his last season.

yuvraj singh indian cricket team
