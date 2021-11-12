When I saw Mohammad Rizwan, he was down but said ‘I’ll play vs Australia': Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said it was Mohammad Rizwan's decision to play the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Dubai despite an illness. Rizwan had spent two nights prior to the semi-final in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital because of a ‘severe lung infection’ that had also kept him away from the practice sessions of Pakistan.

Rizwan showed great courage and informed Babar Azam that he will play the semi-final against Australia on Friday.

“We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today. When I saw him, he was a little bit down, but when I asked him about his health he said, 'no, I will play'. Definitely he's a team man. The way he played today, it was exceptional,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said confirming Rizwan's wish of turning up for the knockout match despite his illness.

Photos of Rizwan in an ICU bed started doing the rounds after Pakistan lost the semi-final to Australia by 5 wickets.

Rizwan was the top-scorer of the match. He slammed 67 off 52 balls that included four sixes while opening the batting for Pakistan.

"And the way he played today he showed that he's a team man. And I am very confident about his attitude and his performance," Babar said.

Pakistan posted 176 for 4 after they were asked to bat by Australia. The Australians chased down the target with one over to spare in a sensational fashion.

The team doctor said that Rizwan's hospitalisation and admission to the ICU was kept a secret by the team management.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match," Somroo said.

"The decision regarding and around his health was made by the whole team management. And this was regarding the morale of the whole team. And therefore we kept it within the team," he said.

Before the semifinal match, Hayden had said that Rizwan was hospitalised for a night due to a "lung condition".

"Mohammad Rizwan was in hospital a night ago suffering with some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He's been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage," Hayden had said.