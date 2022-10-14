“When Prithvi Shaw bats the world watches." Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar’s statement on his opening batter, perfectly summed up the innings Shaw played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Friday, smashing a 61-ball 134 against Assam at Rajkot. It is the Mumbai batter’s maiden T20 hundred.

“He just completely dominated the proceedings, such a beautiful innings, we didn’t even realise when he went up to 60-70," Muzumdar told HT. It was a stunning assault on the Assam bowlers as Shaw went completely berserk, hitting nine sixes and 13 fours. Describing the stunning assault on the Assam bowlers, the former Mumbai captain highlighted his pick-up shots: “His pick-up shots to the length deliveries, the way he compiled the innings as it slowly blossomed into a magnificent hundred.”

Shaw is a perfect example of a T20 batter who explodes from the first over. For Muzumdar, who was earlier the Rajasthan Royals batting coach for many seasons, it is “Just the hand-eye co-ordination. When he is in form, he makes batting look so easy. Some of the shots that he hits are unbelievable, even against the spinners... such graceful strokeplay.”

There has been a question mark over his consistency for a while now and that has cost him his place in the India side. But Shaw has looked a different player this season in terms of his approach and hunger. He has scored heavily on every platform for Mumbai, West Zone and India A. After starting off with 113 for West Zone in their Duleep Trophy opener against Northeast, scored 60 and 142 against Central Zone in the semi-finals. Then he blasted a 48-ball 77 for India A in the one-day game against New Zealand A in Chennai to help clinch the series.

“As a coach, I never had any problems with his approach (to the game), this season he has been more consistent. I have always loved watching him bat, he looks more focussed, more organised. Hunger (for runs) has always been there,” said Muzumdar.

His motivation has been put to test by the selectors after ignoring him from the one-day side against South Africa where the regular players were missing. This hundred shows he has been unaffected by the snub. He last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021 and hasn't come close to being picked since.

“He is well and truly on course (for a comeback), he (just) needs to make sure he continues his form, everything else will fall into place. What he needs to do is, just go out there on the ground and perform to the best of his abilities,” said Muzumdar.