When Virat Kohli disagreed with childhood coach to defend his player: ‘How can anyone say anything to my bowler?’

Virat Kohli’s intensity on the field has always set him apart, with the batting great known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve and never holding back when the situation demands passion or fire. During his time as captain, that aggression only grew sharper, shaping him into one of India’s most influential leaders across formats. Kohli led with a fearless mindset, often backing his bowlers in tough overseas conditions and pushing the team to raise its standards. Under his leadership, India developed into one of the strongest travelling sides in red-ball cricket, showing resilience in challenging environments. His tenure also saw historic breakthroughs, including India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia, along with memorable victories in England and South Africa, marking a defining era in Indian cricket’s overseas journey.

Rajkumar Sharma reveals the moment when Virat Kohli ignored advice.(Instagram/@rajkumarcricket)

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His aggression on overseas tours often added extra spice to the series, especially in Australia, where Kohli was never in the mood to back down from any challenge. Known for their relentless sledging, the Australians often found him right in the middle of heated exchanges, but Kohli met fire with fire and, in many ways, flipped the script. Over time, he earned immense respect Down Under and went on to become one of the most recognised and talked-about visiting players in Australian conditions.

Reflecting on Kohli’s aggressive mindset during his captaincy days, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recalled an incident from an Australia tour where he even disagreed with him, after he stepped in during a heated moment to defend his teammate and underline his no-compromise approach on the field.

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{{^usCountry}} "He was always pumped up, especially against Australia because they used to sledge him, and he never tolerated sledging. He felt that if someone said something to us, why should he just listen? Once, there was an instance where an Indian bowler had delivered the ball and the Australian batsman said something to him. He saw it, ran from slip to the batsman, and said something to him. I told him, “You have to get involved in everything.” He was standing in slip and still getting involved in what others were doing. He said, “No sir, he is my bowler. How can anyone say anything to my bowler when I am here?” Rajkumar Sharma said on Express Cafe YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He was always pumped up, especially against Australia because they used to sledge him, and he never tolerated sledging. He felt that if someone said something to us, why should he just listen? Once, there was an instance where an Indian bowler had delivered the ball and the Australian batsman said something to him. He saw it, ran from slip to the batsman, and said something to him. I told him, “You have to get involved in everything.” He was standing in slip and still getting involved in what others were doing. He said, “No sir, he is my bowler. How can anyone say anything to my bowler when I am here?” Rajkumar Sharma said on Express Cafe YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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“The bigger the team, the better prepared Virat Kohli became”

Building on the same Australia tour incident, Rajkumar went on to explain how deeply Kohli was invested in the Indian team’s mindset and success, often putting the collective ahead of everything else and showing an uncompromising desire to dominate the top opposition.

"He was very concerned and involved in his team, wanting it to be number one and taking a lot of care of his bowlers. He would really look after them. His involvement was always only with the Indian team. He had no time for himself or anything else. It was always, “This is my team, and this is what we have to do. Why should we lose to Australia? We will go to their home and beat them. We won’t lose to Pakistan.” That was his attitude. The bigger the team, the better prepared he became, and the more he wanted to perform against them and enjoy beating them," he added.

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