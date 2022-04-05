When will Glenn Maxwell play his first IPL 2022 match? RCB coach Mike Hesson drops big update

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have enjoyed a decent outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Captain Faf du Plessis has been leading the side from the front and has already showcased his batting prowess with a 57-ball 88 in the opener against Punjab Kings.

Apart from him Sri Lanka international Wanindu Hasaranga has also lived up to his enormous price tag, emerging as the match winner in RCB's previous clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, which they won by three wickets.

Now as the season progresses, RCB head coach Mike Hesson has provided a fresh update, one which the fans have been waiting for. The coach confirmed that Glenn Maxwell has completed his mandatory quarantine period and will be available for selection from April 9.

Maxwell is not available for RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday evening because of a Cricket Australia guideline for the contracted players.

"It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before the 6th of April," Hesson said in a video shared on RCB's official Twitter account.

"We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi (Maxwell) will be with us and available from the 9th," he added.

Maxwell was one of the players retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auctions. He had emerged as the leading run-scorer from the RCB camp in the previous edition, accumulating 513 runs from 14 innings, which included six half-centuries. With the ball, 16 overs in his total 15 appearances and picked three wickets.

