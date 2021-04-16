When will Kane Williamson return for SRH in IPL 2021? Sunrisers star gives update on fitness

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson opened up on the fitness issues that kept him out of contention for SRH's first two games of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 season. The New Zealand skipper, who had injured his elbow earlier this year during the series against Bangladesh, is yet to feature for Sunrisers.

With the franchise losing their first two matches, fans are hoping to see Williamson return to action sooner rather than later.

Speaking in a video uploaded on SRH's official Twitter website, Williamson gave an update on his ongoing recovery.

"Recovery is going really well and you know it's been focused to get pain-free as quickly as possible, and we are certainly tracking really nicely and hoping to be fit and ready within the week," he said.

"It's been a bit of balance between practice and rehab and sorts of things. But, for the most part, the progression has been really good. So, pretty optimistic about being close to full fitness very soon," he further added.

Meanwhile, after SRH's 6-run loss to RCB earlier this week, their batting has come into question. SRH fans will hope for a quick turnaround in their fortunes so that they can compete for a playoffs spot.

