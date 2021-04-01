‘Whenever you get a chance, grab the opportunity’: Shakib willing to play ‘any role for KKR’ in IPL 2021

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the upcoming edition which begins from April 9. He will be back in action after serving a one-year ban and don the Purple & Gold jersey of Kolkata Knight Riders once again.

Shakib was part of KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014. He had featured in three matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 before the ban led to his ouster from the game. Now in his second innings at KKR, Shakib is ready to play any role that his team expects from him in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ | 'If yo-yo test existed in our time, Tendulkar, Ganguly, Laxman would never have passed it': Virender Sehwag

In an interview with news agency PTI, Shakib said, “I’m open to anything to be honest. I’m very much confident, it’s just that I need one good game to get it going. If I can start well, I think I can do well for the team.”

In his last stint for SRH, he only played three matches, while at KKR too he may not be a regular as he's primarily seen as a backup option for Sunil Narine. Shakib said it indeed affects the overseas players to sit out in a game but with the options being limited he has to have an open-mind approach.

“There are 8-10 overseas players in each team and only four can play. You cannot blame the team selection. You have to keep an open mind, keep training hard and need to make sure whenever you get a chance, you grab the opportunity with both hands,” he added.

In the post-Gautam Gambhir era, KKR have missed playoffs for two years in a row and Shakib hoped things would change this time around.

“From outside, you can see it in different ways. This team has grown in last two years. This is the year I think KKR will be able to deliver the performance that fans have been asking for. I'm very much optimistic, KKR will get the result,” said Shakib.

ALSO READ | Just because Kohli has not won IPL, you can't remove him from India captaincy: Sarandeep Singh on split-captaincy debate

“We got a very good spin department, having said that we have got a great pace bowling lineup too. All in all, we have got a very good bowling lineup,” he concluded.

The 34-year-old, who was bought by his former franchise for ₹3.2 crore in the players’ auction in February 2021. The two-time champions will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11.

(With PTI Inputs)