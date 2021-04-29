IPL 2021, MI vs RR live streaming: When, where and how to watch on TV & online

Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The first match of the double header will see one team (MI) coming off a loss and the other coming on the back of a win. With their head-to-head record evenly poised at 11 wins apiece, which team will inch ahead by Thursday evening?

READ | MI Predicted XI vs RR: Will Mumbai Indians still remain unchanged?

Where is the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match taking place?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday (April 29).

READ | IPL 2021, RR Predicted XI vs MI: Buttler's form a concern for Rajasthan Royals

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between MI vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 MI vs RR match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royal match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON