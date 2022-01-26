'Whether it's a duck, century, lifting the World Cup, he does not care': Shastri lauds Dhoni; 'there is none like MS'

Ravi Shastri, since finishing his tenure as India's men's team head coach, has been making the headline with his off-field interviews. Be it the media or former cricketers, Shastri has not been shy of speaking his mind. On Wednesday, he has become at a talking point yet again after having a candid conversation regarding MS Dhoni with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

While speaking to the “Rawalpindi Express” in a video on his YouTube channel, former cricketer Shastri shed light on the personality of MS Dhoni, saying he's never met anyone like him.

"Virat is like a beast on the field, once he steps on the field, he just wants to compete and he does not care about anything else. But, completely opposite off the field, absolutely calm and chill. Rohit is laid back pretty much like MS Dhoni. MS is just unreal, one of a kind, whether it's a duck, century, lifting the World Cup, he does not care.

“I have seen many players but there is none like MS Dhoni. Sachin had a fantastic temperament but got angry at times, but MS, nothing at all. Till today, I don't have his phone number, I've not even asked for it. I know he does not carry a phone around with him,” elaborated Shastri.

Meanwhile, Shastri also opined that Virat Kohli should take a break as he believes some time off will do him a world of good.

“I think he realized that he's 33, he must have five good years of cricket ahead of him. Probably take a break from the game as well, 2-3 months or even one series will do him a world of good. He will be clear mentally, will know what his role in the team is, and can play as a team player. And that's how I want to see Kohli from now on,” Shastri said.

