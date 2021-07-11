'Which kid will start playing cricket after watching this team?': Shoaib Akhtar lambasts Pakistan, predicts 0-3 sweep

Pakistan's second straight defeat to a second-string England team has prompted extreme reactions from the country's former cricketers. If the defeat in the first ODI wasn't denting enough, a second loss which resulted in a series defeat for Pakistan has rung several alarm bells. England's make-shit team beat Pakistan by 52 runs in a rain-affected game saw the visiting team suffer another batting collapse as chasing 248 to win, they were bowled out for 195.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has never been one to mince words and he certainly did not, seeing Pakistan's shoddy performance at Lord's on Saturday. Akhtar sarcastically accused Pakistan of playing 'average' cricket and predicted a 0-3 whitewash for Babar Azam-led unit.

"Although it was just run-a-ball and what was there in that bowling for you to have so much difficulty. The ball nibbles around a little, that itself is a lot for you. A very, very average performance," Akhtar said on Boss News. "It has not yet happened. It is going to be 3-0. Pakistan worked hard to make sure they give an average performance. The Pakistan batting has always let us down and the same trend continues now also."

Akhtar appeared perplexed over Pakistan's inability to play on a surface which had no demons for batsmen, while highlighting that the example set by this team is not something any budding cricketer in the country wants to follow.

'"No one enjoys criticizing anyone. But tell me, which kid will start playing cricket after watching this team? The PCB's plan is that no one should watch or follow cricket and they don't have to spend anything," the former pacer explained. "What was there in the wicket, first tell me that. Pakistan is only a T20 team. They play like T20 and get out like that. They lose five wickets in twenty overs. In T20s also, they score 150-175 and exactly the same in ODIs."