'While playing for India, I used to interact with Shahid Afridi': Ashok Dinda's interesting take on India vs Pakistan
Ashok Dinda's India career halted at 21 matches but during the three years that he played for the national team, the former fast bowler played some interesting matches. Dinda, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, revealed some interesting anecdotes regarding the rivalry shared between India and Pakistan players.
Dinda played three ODIs and two T20Is against Pakistan in 2012-2013 and admitted that although players from both teams would be fierce rivals while playing off the field, they shared a rather pleasant relation.
"Players from both nations catch up with each other after the match. But while on the field, they act as if they don’t know their compatriots. This is one thing which I really liked about India-Pakistan contests," he told SportsKeeda.
Also Read | Fast bowler Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket
"It was a different experience. Since childhood, I have seen India-Pakistan matches as really feisty and competitive encounters. And here, I have played quite a few matches against Pakistan.
"It is a different experience, different ball game altogether, different one-on-one contests, going into India-Pakistan matches feel like going to war. No team wants to lose, hence a different motivation seeps into the entire squad."
Also Read | 'Why not have variation': Ojha picks Ashwin's partner for first England Test
Dinda, who picked up 420 First-Class wickets from 116 matches and 29 wickets for India, in fact reveals that he was friends with some of the former Pakistan players, with certain friendships going back to playing with their players during the inaugural edition of the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.
"I have many friends from the Pakistan team. Mohammad Hafeez knows me really well, we are good friends. Players who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2008 like Salman Butt, Umar Gul, Shoaib Akhtar, everybody knows me. In fact, while playing for India, I used to interact with Shahid Afridi as well,” Dinda added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why not have variation': Ojha picks Ashwin's partner for first England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panesar gives unique advice to England captain Joe Root ahead of India Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Maybe 3-0 or 4-0’: David Lloyd predicts the result of India vs England Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Anderson’s sweet swing of success in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tendulkar didn't like it, it frustrated him': Hussain relives 2001 series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'While playing for India, I used to interact with Shahid Afridi': Ashok Dinda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England cricketers train together for the first time after arriving in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA move to not tour South Africa represents serious financial loss: CSA
- Cricket South Africa said it is “extremely” disappointing and will lead to “serious financial loss”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's exciting to play WTC final: Kane Williamson
- New Zealand have qualified for the final with 70 percentage points after Australia decided to indefinitely postpone their away series against South Africa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England pacers ready to grind it out against India: Jofra Archer
- The fast bowler is yet to play a Test in Asia, but is unfazed by the tough pitch conditions he could face in the four-Test series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast bowler Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket
- Fast bowler Ashok Dinda has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archer reveals one trait of Bumrah he admires, names biggest threat from India
- India vs England: Jofra Archer doesn't mind admitting his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newcomer Siraj, veteran Ishant locked in battle for second pacer’s slot
- India vs England: All eyes will be on head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath and skipper Virat Kohli to make the tough call.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant closing in on momentous feat, set to join Kapil and Zaheer in elite list
- India vs England: In the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, onus will be on Ishant to shoulder India's fast bowling responsibilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox