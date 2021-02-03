‘He should get chance with Ashwin’: Pragyan Ojha picks India's second spinner for first Test against England
Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has backed the selection of Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming first Test against England, starting from Friday in Chennai.
The Indian squad is comprised of some top-class spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. With such a pack of quality players, the selection of playing XI will definitely be a tough task for the team management.
Offering a solution to this conundrum, Ojha suggested that Kuldeep should get the chance as he is capable of producing variations which would be difficult for the English batsmen to face.
The former cricketer stressed on the fact that Sundar did a commendable job in Australia but as far as the first Test is concerned, Kuldeep can be included for a change.
“I think Kuldeep Yadav should get chance with Ashwin and then Axar Patel. Washington Sundar was a hero in Australia, but we have Ashwin and why not have variation there. We can have someone like Kuldeep Yadav, who can bowl chinaman. If you are looking for another spinner then Axar can bat for you and keep things tight like Jadeja,” Ojha told on Sports Today.
Ojha also spoke about the selection of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, stating that it will depend totally upon the Chepauk wicket.
“It depends on the wicket, how the wicket is going to behave. Then they will go with either one spinner or maybe with Hardik. Yes, he is a very big asset for any team he plays for, given the fact that he needs to bowl. If he starts bowling, as Deep Dasgupta was saying that they will be monitoring him, he is someone our team will be preparing for the England series but everything comes down to his bowling, can he bowl?
“Because if you talk about Test match it's totally different. In white-ball cricket, you have a maximum of two or three spells and T20 is just 4 overs. So, it's just totally different but in Test match every session you have to bowl, your body warms up, then it cools down, then again you have to come to warm up and bowl. So, every session when you are bowling and doing that, let' see how he takes all that. That's a reason Test cricket is very important and he needs to be 100 per cent fit,” Pragyan Ojha said.
