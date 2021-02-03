‘Maybe 3-0 or 4-0’: David Lloyd predicts the result of India vs England Test series
Former England cricketer and a legendary commentator David Lloyd has termed Indian team as ‘raging favourites’ in the upcoming four-match Test series against England which begins on Friday in Chennai.
Both the teams will enter the contest on the back of away series victories in the longest format of the game. While India beat Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Joe Root’s England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0.
In the latest column on Daily Mail (written along with Nasser Hussain and Paul Newman), Lyod vouched for India, stating that the hosts are the best team in the world which they proved after beating the Aussies in their own backyard.
“India are raging favourites, but it will be good for England to be underdogs. It will help them to have had two matches in Sri Lanka in what you’d think will be similar conditions. If I’m putting my two bobs, anywhere it’s on India,” mentioned Lloyd.
“India are the best in the world as they showed in beating Australia almost without the captain. They’ve got a balanced team and wonderful batsmen. Nasser says they will miss Jadeja, but Axar Patel is a very good bowler if they go the way of spin,” he added.
Lloyd further suggested how Virat Kohli's India can be challenged in the Tests series. He stated that the English bowlers need to keep the latter quiet.
“Joe Root simply has to match Virat Kohli. And England’s bowlers need to keep Kohli quiet. The onus will also be on England’s openers to be more solid than they were in Sri Lanka. I was pleased for Dom Sibley because he looked a lot better in his last innings,” he further stated.
At last, the legendary commentator made a bold prediction of the outcome of the four-match Tests series. He said, “I think India will win hands down, maybe 3-0 or 4-0, but I’d love to be proved wrong,” Lloyd concluded.
