'Going to be a very interesting story': Pietersen eager to see Kohli's response after Rahane's Australia triumph
- The one thing Pietersen is really keen to see is how Kohli responds to his role as India captain, especially after under Ajinkya Rahane, the team achieved one of its best Test wins of all-time.
Former batsman Kevin Pietersen can't keep calm ahead of India's four-Test series against England starting February 5 in Chennai. Just the number of superstars that will be up against each makes the India-England series mouth-watering. The series will mark the return of Virat Kohli, whereas for England, all-rounder Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be making their comebacks after being rested for Sri Lanka Tests.
However, the one thing Pietersen is really keen to see is how Kohli responds to his role as India captain, especially after under Ajinkya Rahane, the team achieved one of its best Test wins of all-time. There have been numerous debates regarding India's captaincy, with many believing that Rahane should take over as captain of the Test team given his undefeated record as skipper. However, the fact remains that Kohli, with 33 wins, is India's most successful Test captain and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Also Read | 'He has the ability to do the same': Vaughan sees shades of Sehwag in Ind batter
"Kohli, Anderson, Ajinkya Rahane, how’s he going to go, being captain in Australia and then coming back and Kohli, how’s that dynamic going to work? It’s going to be a very interesting dynamic. I think that might be, something that is talked about a lot during this series. Then you have got Jofra Archer, can he knock over Pujara? Bumrah’s back," Pietersen said on The Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.
"There are so many different permutations that could happen in this Test series, but I think there’s going to be a very interesting story that’s going to run through this series – Kohli comes back as captain after Ajinkya Rahane was so good in Australia."
Also Read | ‘He is there for a very specific reason’: Deep Dasgupta decodes Hardik Pandya’s selection for England Tests
Pietersen weighed in on how things appear for England, who are coming off a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka. Their captain Joe Root has been in terrific touch with the bat but there are some concerns about the rotation policy that has been adopted by the ECB, due to which not all their best players have made the Test tour of India.
"I know Joe Root has been outstanding in Sri Lanka, so he’s clearly somebody who’s going to come in with a lot of form. England’s opening batsmen – have they got enough time to turn their techniques around," Pietersen wondered. "Sibley did well in the last Test match. Has Crawley got enough time to turn his technique around? Is Burns going to come back in? Ben Stokes is there, and he’s an absolute super star. Is Anderson going to be able to do the business?"
None the less, Pietersen couldn't be more excited for the Test series, expecting to be a riveting contest between two wonderful Test sides in the world. "You have got Ashwin, Bumrah, Kohli, Rahane, Pujara... there are too many super stars for me to sit here and pick one player in particular. I just think that it’s going to be a fantastic series – slow wickets, but two great teams," Pietersen added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen eager to see Kohli's response as leader after Rahane's Australia win
- The one thing Pietersen is really keen to see is how Kohli responds to his role as India captain, especially after under Ajinkya Rahane, the team achieved one of its best Test wins of all-time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia pull out of South Africa cricket Test tour over Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I cried': Laxman says he got 'emotional' when India beat Australia at Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought it was the best delivery in the world': Panesar on Sachin's wicket
- It's been nine years since Monty Panesar's ripper of a delivery that castled Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match in Mumbai, but the dismissal is one that is etched in the minds of cricket fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Captain Kohli addresses team ahead of first net session
- BCCI posted photos on social media and captioned it as: "Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has the ability to do the same': Vaughan sees shades of Sehwag in Ind batter
- So impressed is Vaughan that the former England captain sees shades of the great Virender Sehwag in the India youngster's batting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa seek end to batting woes in 2nd Pakistan Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He is there for a very specific reason’: Dasgupta decodes Pandya’s selection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC nominates Rishabh Pant and two others for Men's Player of the Month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Virat Kohli & co. return to nets ahead of England Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul completes rehab, set to join India squad for England Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Gambhir names the Indian batsman who might miss the first England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Immense talent': Pathan backs 'unique' Kuldeep to play Tests against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is for you, thank you Amma': Murugan Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox