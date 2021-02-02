‘He is there for a very specific reason’: Deep Dasgupta decodes Hardik Pandya’s selection for England Tests

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta feels that there is a ‘specific reason’ why all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in India’s Test squad for England Tests, adding that the latter may not get a place in the playing XI for the series opener, which begins on Friday in Chennai.

While speaking to Sports Today, Dasgupta was of the opinion that Pandya’s inclusion is just to make sure that his progress, as a bowler, is being monitored as India have a fair chance to qualify for World Test Championship finale which is scheduled to be held at The Lord’s in June 2021.

“One of the reasons he is there is because there is not much domestic cricket happening right now and whatever has been announced is predominantly white-ball cricket. Hardik becomes very, very important when we start travelling outside.

"At home, you might not feel his importance as much because you have spinning all-rounders in Ashwin, Jadeja will be back, Washington Sundar is in, Axar is there but his importance increased 10 folds when you start travelling," Deep Dasgupta told on Sports Today.

“There is a huge England series coming up; there is a very, very good chance of India qualifying for the World Test Championship finals, that's where I think Hardik will be very important. I think his inclusion in the squad is to make sure that his progress is monitored as a bowler. So, I don't think we will see him in the first Test but, I think he is there for a very specific reason, to monitor his progress as an all-rounder, as a bowler, he added further.