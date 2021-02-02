'He has the ability to do the same': Michael Vaughan sees shades of Virender Sehwag in young India batsman

Michael Vaughan was one of the few former cricketers who predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India in the Test series against Australia after the visitors lost the first game in Adelaide. However, the former England captain had to eat his words after India's stunning turnaround in the remaining three Tests. And now, as the focus shifts to yet another enthralling Test series between India and England, Vaughn feels one player in the host’s line-up can make a big difference.

The players Vaughan is referring to is India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who rediscovered his mojo in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 97 in Sydney and 89* in Brisbane. Watching Pant's exploits in Australia, Vaughan said he really enjoys watching the 23-year-old bat and called him one of the most enjoyable cricketers to watch in world cricket along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

"He is up there with Ben Stokes as the most enjoyable cricketers to watch. When Pant goes out to bat, I watch," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I would not want to be next in because you know things will happen. But if he continues to play the game with the joy and energy he has at the moment as if he is still an 11-year-old then he will pose so many challenges to the opposing team."

In fact, so impressed is Vaughan that the former England captain sees shades of the great Virender Sehwag in Pant's batting. Although Sehwag excelled as a Test opener for India, his capability to instill fear in the mind of opposition is a quality Vaughan has spotted in Pant as well.

"Sehwag put the fear into opposing bowlers and Pant has the same ability at six to do the same. He will make mistakes and get out for low scores at times but he will also win so many games," Vaughan added.