Fast bowler Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket

Fast bowler Ashok Dinda has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He made the announcement while addressing the media in Kolkata on Tuesday. Dinda, 36, retires as one of India’s biggest veteran domestic fast bowlers having picked up over 400 First-Class wickets. He played 13 ODIs and nine T20I matches for India between 2010 and 2013.

Dinda made a name for himself playing for Bengal, a team his represented for 10 years before a fallout with coach Ranadeb Bose strained his relations. This season, the fast bowler had moved to Goa. He retires having played 416 FC games in which he grabbed 416 wickets.

"Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket," Dinda said.

Dinda made his India debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2009 during a T20I against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, where he took 1/34 from three overs. He made his ODI five months later against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, where he went wicketless for 49 runs in 7.2 overs.

In the IPL, Dinda represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore and the now-defunct Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiant. He played 78 IPL matches across 10 editions and picked up 68 wickets with a best of 4/18 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Dinda thanked the BCCI and expressed gratitude towards his former captain Sourav Ganguly and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"I would like to say special thanks to Sourav Ganguly, I remember in 2005-06, Sourav Ganguly picked me in the 16-member team, I debuted against Maharashtra. I am forever in the debt to Dada, he always supported me. I have decided to call time on my career here in Bengal," he said.

"I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself,"

