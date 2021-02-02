Fast bowler Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket
- Fast bowler Ashok Dinda has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Fast bowler Ashok Dinda has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He made the announcement while addressing the media in Kolkata on Tuesday. Dinda, 36, retires as one of India’s biggest veteran domestic fast bowlers having picked up over 400 First-Class wickets. He played 13 ODIs and nine T20I matches for India between 2010 and 2013.
Dinda made a name for himself playing for Bengal, a team his represented for 10 years before a fallout with coach Ranadeb Bose strained his relations. This season, the fast bowler had moved to Goa. He retires having played 416 FC games in which he grabbed 416 wickets.
"Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket," Dinda said.
Dinda made his India debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2009 during a T20I against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, where he took 1/34 from three overs. He made his ODI five months later against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, where he went wicketless for 49 runs in 7.2 overs.
In the IPL, Dinda represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore and the now-defunct Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiant. He played 78 IPL matches across 10 editions and picked up 68 wickets with a best of 4/18 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
Dinda thanked the BCCI and expressed gratitude towards his former captain Sourav Ganguly and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
"I would like to say special thanks to Sourav Ganguly, I remember in 2005-06, Sourav Ganguly picked me in the 16-member team, I debuted against Maharashtra. I am forever in the debt to Dada, he always supported me. I have decided to call time on my career here in Bengal," he said.
"I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself,"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archer reveals one trait of Bumrah he admires, names biggest threat from India
- India vs England: Jofra Archer doesn't mind admitting his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast bowler Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket
- Fast bowler Ashok Dinda has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia pull out of South Africa cricket Test tour over Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought it was the best delivery in the world': Panesar on Sachin's wicket
- It's been nine years since Monty Panesar's ripper of a delivery that castled Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match in Mumbai, but the dismissal is one that is etched in the minds of cricket fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has the ability to do the same': Vaughan sees shades of Sehwag in Ind batter
- So impressed is Vaughan that the former England captain sees shades of the great Virender Sehwag in the India youngster's batting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand set to play World Test Championship final at Lord's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I cried': Laxman says he got 'emotional' when India beat Australia at Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen eager to see Kohli's response as leader after Rahane's Australia win
- The one thing Pietersen is really keen to see is how Kohli responds to his role as India captain, especially after under Ajinkya Rahane, the team achieved one of its best Test wins of all-time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England pacers ready to grind it out against India: Jofra Archer
- The fast bowler is yet to play a Test in Asia, but is unfazed by the tough pitch conditions he could face in the four-Test series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newcomer Siraj, veteran Ishant locked in battle for second pacer’s slot
- India vs England: All eyes will be on head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath and skipper Virat Kohli to make the tough call.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant closing in on momentous feat, set to join Kapil and Zaheer in elite list
- India vs England: In the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, onus will be on Ishant to shoulder India's fast bowling responsibilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib's return boosts Bangladesh hopes vs Windies for tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa seek end to batting woes in 2nd Pakistan Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He is there for a very specific reason’: Dasgupta decodes Pandya’s selection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox