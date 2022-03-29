Who is Ayush Badoni, the Lucknow Super Giants batter who smashed 54 off 41 balls on IPL debut?

Since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has always given an opportunity to youngsters to show a glimpse of their talent. Lucknow Super Giants on Monday unearthed a fine young talent in the form of Ayush Badoni, who bailed his team out of a precarious situation against Gujarat Titans. When the chips were down at the Wankhede, Badoni, 22, became the first player to notch up a 50-plus score on IPL debut while batting at the No.6 spot or below.

Badoni, who was playing on set alight the stage with his aggressive batting, hitting three sixes and four fours, and scoring 54 off 41 balls. He teamed up with Deepak Hooda, who scored 55 off 44 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Badoni reached his maiden IPL half-century off 38 balls as Lucknow mustered a fighting 156-run total from being 25 for three.

In response, the Titans chased down the total in 19.4 overs with Rahul Tewatia smacking an unbeaten 40 off 24 deliveries. Lucknow may have started their IPL odyssey with a defeat, but Badoni was the name on everyone's lips. The right-handed batter, who previously had batted in just one T20 game for Delhi, comes from Tarak Sinha's Sonnet club, which presented Indian cricket with Rishabh Pant.

He is likely to get more opportunities this season but an 18-year-old Badoni first tasted success at the Under-19 level. He scored an unbeaten 185 off 202 deliveries in a youth Test against Sri Lanka Under-19 back in 2018.

Badoni wasn't a part of India's squad for the Under-19 World Cup but he shone in the Under-19 Asia Cup against the same opposition. He scored a 28-ball 52* in the final of the competition against Sri Lanka and steered India past the 300-run mark in 50 overs.

Sent ahead of Krunal Pandya, Badoni's tenacity against bowlers like Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson was conspicuous. He hit both for a six and that could be the start of something fascinating. The youngster owes the chance to Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, who bought him at the February auction at base price of ₹20 lakh.

"Gautam bhaiya backed me a lot," Badoni said in the post-match press conference. "He told me to play just my natural game. He told me you won't get the one-odd match, but you will get a proper run. He also told me, 'you don't need to play according to the situation. There are senior players to do that. You show us your natural game'."

"My name had been coming for three consecutive years and I was going unsold every time. I had attended camps of 2-3 teams but I didn’t know if I’d be picked. Lucknow eventually picked me and I am very grateful."

"After I was picked by Lucknow, I had scores of fifty-plus in two trial games. That impressed Gautam bhaiya and the coaches – Vijay sir and Andy Flower – and hence they were confident of sending me before Krunal Pandya," he further added.