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Who is Mukul Choudhary? 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Rajasthan idolises MS Dhoni, becomes LSG's newest sensation

Mukul Choudhary hit seven massive sixes to rescue what felt like a lost cause for Lucknow, helping beat KKR. Where does Mukul come from, what was his journey?

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 11:48 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Lucknow Super Giants thought they had run out of players who could stand up and be their hero. That is until 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan Mukul Choudhary raised his hand and said, notice me.

Mukul Choudhary celebrates after getting the winning runs against KKR for LSG.(AFP)

54* off 27, seven sixes, managing to haul down 54 runs off four overs with no batting partners left in the tank. Not many people would have known what young Mukul had to offer before LSG’s win over KKR on Thursday night – but come Friday morning, his name will make the headlines all across the country.

Mukul Choudhary was one of the breakout stars of the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign: the Rajasthan batter hammered 173 runs in the tournament at an average of 57+, while also striking at just a tick under 200.

His performances in that SMAT tournament were earned after he hammered 600+ runs with back to back centuries in an age group competition to catch his state team’s notice, which in turn saw him receive INR 2.60 crore as Mumbai Indians and LSG went back and forth for his signature.

Mukul's idol an unsurprising figure – MS Dhoni

Now, the question of who is Mukul Choudhary will be met with the answer – the young man who pulled off an all-time heist, one which would never betray his spectacular youth,, and one which would tell you all about the bravery being produced in every corner of the subcontinent.

 
syed mushtaq ali trophy lucknow super giants mumbai indians
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