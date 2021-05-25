Who will win India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final? Legendary Richard Hadlee has his say

With IPL 2021 postponed indefinitely, the focus has shifted firmly on the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. Ahead of the summit clash in Southampton, England which begins on June 18, legendary New Zealand fast bowler Richard Hadlee shared his thoughts on the first-ever WTC final in the history of cricket.

Adding that the cold overhead conditions in England might just favour New Zealand a bit, Hadlee said the side that adapts better will come out on top.

"It all comes down as to who is better prepared and who adapts better to the English conditions the quickest," he said, as reported by ICC. "The weather may also play a part and if it is cold that will favour New Zealand. The Duke ball will suit both team’s fast bowlers especially the genuine swing bowlers and the Kiwis are well served in that department with Southee, Boult and Jamieson. If the ball seams around off the pitch, batsmen in both teams will be challenged.

When further stressed to pick a favourite between the Virat Kohli’s India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, Hadlee said ‘it is too difficult to call a winner.’

"Both teams have high-class batsmen so it will be an interesting game to watch. It is too difficult to call a winner at this stage."

India and New Zealand finished as the two best sides on the WTC points table pipping other close contenders Australia and England.

Hailing the top-class cricketers of both India and New Zealand, Hadlee said none of the teams will be too ‘fazed’ about the occasion.

"The Test Championship is a one-off game. Yes, it is a final, but I don’t think either team will be too fazed about it. It is a neutral ground with no home team advantage," he said.

"It is something to look forward to. Both teams deserve to be contesting the final because of their consistent playing performances over a set period of time," he added.