Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after RR ease past RCB to remain unbeaten

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Saturday, to remain unbeaten in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Chasing 184, RR reached 189/4 in 19.1 overs as Jos Buttler smacked an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. Buttler was well-complemented by captain Sanju Samson, who slammed 69 off 42 deliveries. Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot.(AFP)

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 114 runs off 72 balls by Virat Kohli saw RCB post 183/3 in 20 overs. The India star smacked 12 fours and four sixes, but it didn't turn out to be a match-winning target for RCB. For RR's bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets.

After the win, RR climbed to top of the IPL 2024 points table with eight points in four matches, and remained unbeaten. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second position with six points in three games and KKR are also unbeaten. Chennai Super Kings are third with four points and are followed by Lucknow Super Giants in fourth position.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth, Punjab Kings are sixth and Gujarat Titans are in seventh place. The teams from third to seventh have the same tally of points, with net run rate being the deciding factor. RCB are eighth, followed by Delhi Capitals in ninth position. Meanwhile, winless Mumbai Indians are bottom of the standings.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Buttler said, "Had a little bit of luck, did not time it well, just got over the rope, delighted with the win. However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. The mind is a powerful thing, just keep digging in, keep working hard and you need a little bit of luck along the way. At some point it will be okay and sometimes you have to tell yourself it will be okay."

"I did feel really good in the last game, even though I got 13. I had a really good tournament in South Africa, I just felt like I needed one innings to put that to bed. We started the season really well, we have been together now for three seasons, we have got a good thing going, but we need to keep working hard and keep the momentum going," he added.