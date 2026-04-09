Why David Miller’s no-single call to Kuldeep Yadav was the right move despite the outcome - Explained

What made David Miller decline that single on the penultimate ball? Delhi Capitals' David Miller looks dejected after losing his wicket (REUTERS)

The onlookers asked the question, the commentators sparked a debate, and social media saw discussion for hours after the match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

In a nutshell, for Miller, it was about choosing the best-suited possibility, backed by instincts. That it did not work out, is what led to the uproar. But in hindsight, is there a clear answer?

To understand his call, you have to rewind to the 13th over of Delhi’s chase against Gujarat Titans.

At 130 for 3 in 13 overs, Delhi were well in the contest, with KL Rahul set on 69. But the momentum dipped soon after — two wickets fell for just 30 runs in the next 22 balls.

Miller returned. But two deliveries later, Rahul fell for 92, leaving Delhi with 45 needed off 24 — no longer favourites.

With the equation reading 45 off 24 for Delhi, they were no longer the favourites. But Miller did not give up yet. He slapped the shorter delivery from Kagiso Rabada over extra cover for a four, and then ripped apart Mohammed Siraj, hitting the fast bowler for a 6, 4, 6 in consecutive deliveries. Later in the over, fellow batter Vipraj Nigam also picked up a boundary, leaving Delhi requiring 13 off the last over. Gettable, isn't it?

ALSO READ: Kuldeep said 'trust me', Miller agreed but backed out: Steyn, Rayudu call it a blunder that will cost DC massively

Pressure was back on the Titans, but Prasidh Krishna was relieved to have Nigam, and not Miller, on strike for the first ball. While that was short-lived as the uncapped Indian hit the first ball for a four, Gujarat heaved a sigh of relief when Nigam holed out on the next, bringing Kuldeep Yadav on strike.

With Miller desperate to get back on strike with Delhi still at a gettable 9 off 4, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took his glove off in case there was a possibility of a run out, but Kuldeep did not disappoint. He steered the third ball off the over towards third man, and Miller was back on strike.

The narrative had moved on from Rahul. Miller was the new protagonist in this chase, and rightly so. He had single-handedly brought Delhi back into reckoning and strengthened his case further with a 106-metre six on the fourth ball. And that brought the equation down to 2 of 2. The DC dug out was on their feet. The nerves had eased...probably. Yet it was Miller's worst nightmare that unravelled a few minutes later.

Why didn't Miller take that single off the penultimate ball?

Miller and Kuldeep were forced into a long discussion before the penultimate ball. The discussion was probably about whether they should take a single if it was on offer. And indeed it was. A slower and short ball from Krishna and Miller pulled it towards the fielder at deep square leg. But Miller denied Kuldeep the single. And that brings us back to that same question.

We already have a grasp of Miller's mindset. And having led the late charge from Delhi with his pyrotechniques, he backed himself to get Delhi over the line. Not to forget, in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, he had pulled off a similar against the same bowler in a run chase, smashing three sixes off the first three balls of the final over. Miller was then donning the GT jersey, and Krishna the Rajasthan Royals kit.

The possibilities were simple, either batter could win, lose or force a Super Over on the final delivery, and given Miller's strength, he would back himself. It eventually came down to choosing the stronger option. But unlike the 2022 scenario, it was Krishna who emerged on top.

A slower bounce outside off and Miller fails to connect. Kuldeep risked the single and made a desperate dive, but was beaten by the underarm throw from Buttler, who still had one glove off. Delhi opted for a review, hoping for a wide one, but all in vain.

And then came the noise.

Was Miller right to refuse the single? Or should he have taken the game into a Super Over?

That’s the nature of hindsight, it thrives on what-ifs. In the moment, Miller chose belief over caution. It didn’t work out.

But as the season unfolds, it’s a decision that could yet be revisited, especially if qualification comes down to the finest of margins.