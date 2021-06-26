'Why didn't the team prepare properly for this match?': Former captain questions Team India's 'intent' in WTC final

After losing the ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led Team India will shift its focus to the upcoming overseas assignment. The team will now face Joe Root's England in a five-match Test series which begins in Nottingham from August 4. The Indian players have a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK on July 14, but former captain Dilip Vengsarkar is 'amazed' after knowing about it.

Speaking in an interview with news agency PTI, Vengsarkar said that a one-week break was enough after the conclusion of the WTC Final, while suggesting that India need to play continuously. It must be mentioned that the six-week break between the WTC final and the first England Test is due to travel restrictions and the Covid-19 protocols for any Indian traveller going to the UK.

"I don't know how we approach this kind of an itinerary. Where you go for a holiday in between and then come back to play Test matches. One week break was enough to post the WTC final. The thing is you need to play continuously. I am amazed this itinerary was approved," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying.

Skipper Kohli had spoken about the need for the batsmen to show more intent for scoring runs in tough conditions like Southampton, but Vengsarkar said Kohli & Co. should have also done the same in their preparation.

"If he [Kohli] is talking about intent, then why didn't the team prepare properly for this match? Where was the intent then? They should have played at least two four-day games. You want to know whether the players are match fit or not by playing those games. The fast bowlers will know what lengths to hit straightway only in those practice games," Vengsarkar said.

"You see, we had beaten Australia with a similar combination more or less. It was the best team they picked under the circumstances. Whether you announce it on the day of the game or day before it doesn't make much difference. You have an idea about the conditions anyway."