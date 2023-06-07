Why India, Australia players and umpires are wearing black armbands in 2023 WTC final

India and Australia players along with the umpires are wearing black armbands during the 2023 World Test Championship final at The Oval. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first on Wednesday after which the two sets of players were seen wearing the bands on their sleeves when they lined up for the two countries' national anthems. Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 7, 2023 India players in a huddle before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

The armbands are being worn as tribute to the victims of the Friday's train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Over 280 died and more than 1000 were left injured as the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary iron ore-laden goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station a little before 7pm on Friday. Some of its derailed coaches then crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in India’s worst railway disaster in three decades.

“The Indian Cricket Team will observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives. To express solidarity with those affected, Team India will wear black armbands,” the BCCI had said in a statement.

Mohammed Siraj got the breakthrough for India with Usman Khawaja falling for a duck off the fourth ball of the third over of the Australian innings. Australia got off the mark only off the fourth ball of the third over with Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowling maidens early on. India have opted to play Ravindra Jadeja as their sole spinner, thus leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin who is the top-ranked Test bowler in the world.

India are making their second appearance in the marquee one-off Test match. They had earlier lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in the 2021 WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

