India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 final Day 1: Rohit Sharma's quest for maiden ICC title as captain begins
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 final Day 1: Catch India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final Match latest cricket scorecard here.
Ind vs Aus Live Score, WTC Final: India have a second shot at winning the World Test Championship (WTC) title as they take on Australia in the 2023 WTC Final starting on Wednesday. India had lost the inaugural final in 2021 to New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. While that game was held amid Covid restrictions, there will be full crowds and no bio-bubbles for the decisive one-off Test this year at the Oval. Pat Cummins and Australia will be looking to assert their dominant form over the past one year by winning the Test mace themselves, having made it to the WTC final of the first time.
- Jun 07, 2023 11:42 AM IST
- Jun 07, 2023 11:23 AM IST
Ind vs Aus Live Score, WTC 2023 Final: Australia full squad
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris
- Jun 07, 2023 11:13 AM IST
Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score: India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat
- Jun 07, 2023 11:06 AM IST
WTC Final 2023: Hello and welcome!
After over two months of rigorous slap-bang loudness of T20 cricket, we along with the Indian and a few of the Australian players take a sharp left turn and get back to the serene intensity of the original format of the game, if only briefly. The 2023 World Test Championship title will go to the team that comes out on top in the next five days (with a sixth reserve day being an option). India have been here before, having been beaten by New Zealand in the 2021 final. That was a game that was held in the shadow of constant rain delays and Covid-19. No such shadows seem to exist this time around and so Rohit Sharma's men will be hoping that they can make the most of the conditions but so will Australia, who arguably have a slight upper hand due to the conditions being more akin to what they are used to at their home. But Australia have also lost at home twice in the last two Test series in which they hosted India. Make predictions at your own peril, best to just sit back, relax and witness the glory of Test cricket.