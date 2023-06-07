India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 final Day 1: Rohit Sharma's quest for maiden ICC title as captain begins

Ind vs Aus Live Score, WTC Final: India have a second shot at winning the World Test Championship (WTC) title as they take on Australia in the 2023 WTC Final starting on Wednesday. India had lost the inaugural final in 2021 to New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. While that game was held amid Covid restrictions, there will be full crowds and no bio-bubbles for the decisive one-off Test this year at the Oval. Pat Cummins and Australia will be looking to assert their dominant form over the past one year by winning the Test mace themselves, having made it to the WTC final of the first time.

