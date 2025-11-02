Why India’s 298/7 could write World Cup destiny as history stands firmly in their corner against South Africa

Under the blazing lights and roaring stands at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India’s 298 for 7 wasn’t just a score; it was a statement. The home team has turned pressure into performance throughout the tournament, bouncing back from a mid-tournament slump to storm into the semifinals, where they shocked seven-time champions Australia to reach their third final. And on Sunday, as destiny looms large in this World Cup clash, history stands firmly by their side. South Africa may have stayed unbeaten while chasing in this tournament, including a win over India in the league stage, but the hosts have set a target that could secure their World Cup glory on home soil. India Women's Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy(Surjeet Yadav)

Riding on a blistering knock of 87 from Shafali Verma, who also stitched a century opening stand with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, a composed fifty from Deepti Sharma, and a late flourish from Richa Ghosh, India posted a total of 298 for 7 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

It is the second-highest total by a team batting first in a Women’s World Cup final, after Australia’s 356 for 5 against England in 2022. What works in India’s favour is that no team batting first has ever lost a game after posting more than 180 runs.

South Africa, however, have been a side that thrives while chasing on the big stage. Throughout this World Cup, they have remained unbeaten batting second, including a successful chase of 252 for seven against India in Visakhapatnam last month. Yet, the highest successful chase by South Africa in an ODI is 275 for 7, also against India, in Christchurch during the 2022 World Cup. In fact, their second-best chase also came against India, when they scored 269 in Lucknow four years ago.

Put in to bat first after a two-hour delay caused by a wet outfield, India got off to a solid start with their openers adding 104 runs for the first wicket. South Africa, however, clawed their way back in the middle overs with a flurry of quick strikes. Deepti and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the innings with a composed partnership against disciplined South African bowling.

As Harmanpreet and later Amanjot Kaur fell in quick succession, India briefly lost momentum on a track that had runs on offer. But Sharma found an able partner in Richa, whose brisk 34 injected fresh energy into the innings as the pair counterattacked to lift India’s total.

India, runners-up in 2005 and 2017, are aiming to lift their maiden World Cup title.