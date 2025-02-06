Menu Explore
Why is Virat Kohli not playing 1st ODI vs England? Rohit Sharma reveals reason as India hand 2 debut caps

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 06, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Virat Kohli is forced to miss the first ODI of the series, with Yashasvi Jaiswal making his debut in the format.

As India enter the final stretch of their Champions Trophy 2025 preparations, the side faced an injury setback as Virat Kohli was ruled out of the first ODI of the series against England. Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed during the toss that the Indian batting stalwart would miss the opening match with a “knee injury.”

India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI between India and England, at Vidarabha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur(PTI)
India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI between India and England, at Vidarabha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur(PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana have been handed their maiden ODI caps, with the former replacing Kohli in the XI.The BCCI also provided an update about Kohli's absence after the toss, confirming his absence due to a “sore right knee.”

Both, Jaiswal and Rana, have already featured in Test and T20I cricket, and their inclusion in the 50-over format comes as the team seeks to fine-tune its balance ahead of the marquee tournament later this month.

Jaiswal, one of India's mainstays in both Test and T20I formats, received his maiden ODI call-up for the England series. His elevation into the ODI setup was imminent, given his aggressive and consistent performances across both formats.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, fresh from an impressive outing in the recently-concluded T20I series against England, has been rewarded with an ODI debut as India assess their bowling options before heading into the high-stakes Champions Trophy.

Indian stars eye return to form

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled for form in red-ball cricket over the past few months, and while Kohli remains absent from the first ODI, Rohit will look to find his groove in Nagpur.

The two stalwarts remain the backbone of India's batting lineup in ODIs. They were the leading run-scorers in the 2023 World Cup, where Kohli amassed 765 runs and Rohit contributed 597. Since then, they have only played in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which India lost, with Rohit registering two half-centuries while Kohli failed to make a significant impact.

With the Champions Trophy looming, this series against England serves as India’s only tune-up opportunity. The competition, set to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19, could prove to be a defining moment for Rohit and Kohli, both of whom have already retired from T20Is.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
