Why Ravi Shastri feels Jasprit Bumrah should not be appointed as India captain: 'It is going to be very difficult'

With Virat Kohli stepping down as India's Test captain earlier this month, the search for his successor continues. While it is expected that Rohit Sharma will likely take over as captain of India's all three formats, the BCCI and the team management will need to look to groom a youngster as a future captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the many names that have emerged as potential candidates are Rohit, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Not too long ago, Jasprit Bumrah too threw his name in the hat, saying that if the opportunity comes, he would love the chance to lead the Indian cricket team. Bumrah was appointed vice-captain of the Indian team for the South Africa ODIs, and recently during a press conference, the 28-year-old did appear tempted at the prospect of leading India.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma returns as India announce squads for West Indies series; Kuldeep back, Ravi Bishnoi earns maiden call-up

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Weighing in on the possibility of Bumrah captaining India, former coach Ravi Shastri did not seem excited. In a conversation with Shoaib Akhtar, when the former Pakistan pacer asked if Shastri ever thought about making Bumrah captain in any one format – likely in T20Is, Shastri's answer was a straightforward no.

"No, I never thought of it. In India we've had enough. And I never thought in that fashion at that time. In India it's going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain. A fast bowler captain has to be an all-rounder basically or he has to be a Bob Willis kind of captain who in conditions where they play, a fast bowler will always be in the game, he will be aggressive. He'll be looking to win games and take wickets. Very rarely has a fast bowler been there for too long. Unless he is a genuine all-rounder like Kapil, Imran or Sir Garfield," Shastri said on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah who recently played all three Tests and ODIs in South Africa, is expected to be rested for the three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies starting February 6.