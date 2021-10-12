'Why would you want him when he's not scoring runs': Lara names 3 players RCB should retain, leaves out star batsman

Royal Challengers Bangalore run in the IPL 2021 came to a finish on Monday, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator by four wickets in Sharjah. This was the culmination of two years of hard work and sweat for RCB, which saw them bury the ghosts of a wooden spoon finish in 2019 to make the Playoffs in back-to-back seasons of 2020 and 2021.

With their IPL 2021 campaign ending, all eyes will be on December, when the mega auction of the next season of IPL takes place. Most of the big players will be available, with franchises allowed to retain only three players for IPL 2022, which means that all eight teams would be in for a major overhaul.

As far as RCB is concerned, former West Indies captain Brian Lara picked three players who would be his automatic picks, while making a notable omission. "I think they have got to make some tough decisions. Of course, Maxwell has come in and listening to what their coaches have to say about him, he has pretty much delivered what was expected of him," Lara said on Cricket.com.

"Virat Kohli is a franchise winner anywhere he goes so he is going to be retained in that position. You want to go for people, who you feel, if you put them in the market, you can get them back. I would go with Maxwell as a second choice. And also, maybe a player like Padikkal."

On being asked why AB de Villiers did not make Lara's list, the legendary batsman was pretty clear in his thoughts, saying that even though ABD is a superstar, given the fact that he doesn't play any other form of cricket barring the IPL makes him a doubtful starter. De Villiers scored 313 runs from 15 matches, but his performance in the UAE-leg led to questions about his ring-rust.

“Why would you want to retain AB de Villiers when he is not scoring runs and not getting any younger. You’re playing six weeks of cricket for the entire year and if you think he is going to be ready everytime the IPL comes around, then do it but we have seen the situation with Chris Gayle at 42. And he plays leagues after leagues all the year and still he struggles,” Lara said.

"This T20 cricket is not easy. This is the best league in the world, the IPL and players have been found wanting."