Home / Cricket / 'Why wouldn't I want same opportunity?': Broad on how Anderson's long career has helped him develop desire to play on
cricket

'Why wouldn't I want same opportunity?': Broad on how Anderson's long career has helped him develop desire to play on

England pacer Stuart Broad explained how James Anderson's long career made him believe he can also continue to play on for long.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:20 AM IST
England's Stuart Broad: File photo(REUTERS)

Every time the England Cricket team gets ready for a series, questions are asked whether this would be James Anderson's final series. The 38-year-old veteran pacer continues to defy age and is still regarded as one of the best proponents of swing bowling. Recently, Anderson, at the age of 38, reached 600 Test wickets.

Anderson may miss a few games here and there but is still regarded as the primary bowler of the England unit team. In a recent interview, Anderson's fast bowling partner Stuart Broad explained how his long career made him believe he can also continue to play on for long.

Broad, 35, in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, called it the 'sexy stages of his career'.

"It's nice to be able to share my experience. Peter Moores calls it the sexy stage of your career: you know what you're doing, you don't have too many bad days because if you bowl a bad ball you know why you've bowled a bad ball. You're also sharing all your information on how to be competitive, how to grab momentum, how to take a stride forward in a game," he said.

ALSO READ | In Hardik's absence, Shardul's childhood coach bats for his inclusion in IND XI

"I look at Jimmy aged 38. Three years ago I'd have thought no chance I'd get anywhere near that. Now I can sit here and think why not play and enjoy it? The ECB has looked after Jimmy really well in the last few years. Whenever he's had a niggle or an injury they've rehabbed him back and given him the chance to play more cricket. Why wouldn't I want the same opportunity? Keep enjoying it, keep learning and keep winning games for Notts and England," he added.

"But there's a difference between being rested and dropped. I feel as though I've had a career of being dropped and others have had a career of being rested. If I can finish my career with the games I miss being through being rested rather than dropped then I'll be a bit happier," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stuart broad james anderson england cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP