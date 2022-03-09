Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WI vs ENG, 1st Test: Bairstow's ton helps visitors fightback on Day 1

At stumps, England's score read 268/6 with Bairstow (109*) and Chris Woakes (24*) at the crease.
England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates as he walks off the pitch at the end of play.(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:38 AM IST
ANI | , Antigua

Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten ton helped England fight back against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After opting to bat first, England got off to a horrendous start as the side lost Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (8), Joe Root (13) and Daniel Lawrence (20) in quick succession and they were reduced to 48/4 in the 16th over.

Ben Stokes and Bairstow then got together and the duo put on 67 runs for the fifth wicket, but as soon as the duo started looking comfortable, Stokes (36) lost his wicket to Jayden Seales and this brought wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to the middle.

Foakes played a knock of 42 and he put on 99 runs for the sixth wicket along with Bairstow. In the end, Bairstow and Chris Woakes took England to stumps with four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: England 268/6 (Jonny Bairstow 109*, Ben Foakes 42; Jason Holder 2-15) vs West Indies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
west indies cricket england cricket team
