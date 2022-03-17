WI vs ENG: Ben Stokes joins Ian Botham, Kapil Dev in star-studded list with magnificent ton against West Indies

After a sedate start against the second new ball, all-rounder Ben Stokes shifted gears to notch up his 11th Test century against West Indies on Thursday as England took a firm grip over the ongoing second Test in Barbados. Stokes took opposition tweaker Veerasammy Permaul and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph to the cleaners to smash 11 fours and four sixes en route to the three-figure mark. (ALSO READ | 'It might've been something that's been weighing him down': Maxwell opens up on 'big burden' of captaincy on Kohli)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stokes helped England score 125 runs without losing a wicket in the morning session. Joe Root, who notched up a ton on the opening day, went on to score 153 before getting trapped off a Kemar Roach delivery. But Stokes continued to bat in his free-flowing T20 style, reaching his hundred with a single against Jayden Seales and dedicating the milestone to his late father.

Stokes also whacked Joseph for three consecutive boundaries, before hoisting a six back over the bowler's head, gathering 20 runs off the over. He advanced from 23 to 89 in 37 balls and recorded his fifty in between with a six down the track against Permaul. His 20-run over against Joseph also helped him enter the 5000-run list in Test cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The all-rounder is now a part of the elite list comprising players who have got over 5000 runs and 150 wickets in Test cricket. He joined Gary Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Carl Hooper and Jacques Kallis on the panel.

Players with 5000-plus runs and over 100 wickets in Test cricket:

Gary Sobers - 8032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests

Ian Botham - 5200 runs and 383 wickets in 102 Tests

Kapil Dev - 5248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 Tests

Jacques Kallis - 13289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests

Ben Stokes* - 5021* runs and 170 wickets in 78 Tests

Root, meanwhile, reached 150 with a single, playing the perfect supporting role to Stokes' blitz in the first session. The England captain also recorded his 12th 150-plus score in Test cricket, the most among the 'Fab-4' list featuring Virat Kohli (10), Steve Smith (8) and Kane Williamson (8).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Indies were searching for an early breakthrough but were undone by the 125-run partnership between Stokes and Root. The placid wicket at the Kensington Oval finally saw Root's exit after a nip-backer from Roach stuck him below the knee roll.

England seem to have set the tone for an all-out attack that would leave West Indies with a daunting total to overcome towards the end of second day.