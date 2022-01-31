4 wickets in 4 balls: Jason Holder achieves rare feat to join exclusive club featuring Malinga - WATCH

Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder on Monday bagged four wickets in four deliveries to help West Indies secure a 17-run win in the final T20I in Barbados. With this win, the Kieron Pollard-led Windies unit also clinched the five-match series 3-2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holder picked the four wickets while bowling the final over of the England innings. With 20 runs required from six balls, Holder started his over with a no ball.

The all-rounder then dismissed Chris Jordan in the second delivery, who was caught near the fencedeep mid-wicket. Following his dismissal, Holder went to remove Sam Billings, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood in three consecutive deliveries as England were all-out for 162 with one ball left.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holder's rare feat saw him join an exclusive club featuring Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan and Curtis Campher. They are the only other bowlers in men's cricket to claim four wickets in four balls in T20Is.

Holder finished with 5-27 from 2.5 overs. The all-rounder was also named both player of the match and series for his efforts. He scalped a total of 15 wickets, which currently stands as the highest by a bowler in a bilateral T20I series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WATCH: West Indies batter Rovman Powell decimates England with his power-hitting, smashes 10 sixes in 3rd T20I

Meanwhile, riding on Pollard and Rovman Powell's crucial contribution with the bat West Indies posted 179/4 after electing to bat first. Both the batters returned unbeaten with Pollard hitting 41 off 25 balls and Powell blasting 35 runs in just 17 balls.

The pair shared an undefeated fifth-wicket stand of 74 in just over five overs to give the hosts a reasonable target to set England.

James Vince top-scored for England with 55 off 35 but was one of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein's four wickets after holing out. Hosein took 4-30 from four overs.