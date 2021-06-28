WI vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa beat West Indies by 16 runs to level series 1-1

South Africa made a terrific comeback in the 2nd T20I against West Indies on Sunday to defeat the hosts by 16 runs to level the 5-match series. Just one day after losing the opening game by 8 wickets, the Temba Bavuma-led side returned with a zeal to thump Kieron Pollard’s West Indies.

Put to bat first, South Africa posted a challenging total of 166 runs after losing 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks slammed 42 off 30 balls to give a flying start to the visitors along with Quinton de Kock (26). They stitched a 73-run opening stand in 6.5 overs. Captain Bavuma smashed a valiant 46 from 33 deliveries while struggling to hold partnerships together.

The team witnessed another middle-order batting collapse as David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen lost their wickets for 11, 10 and two respectively. George Linde was also trapped in front for 3 but he made up for it later with the ball in hand (2/19).

He and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/16) ran through the Windies middle order and produced game-changing spells to shift the momentum in South Africa’s favour. They conceded 35 runs together to starve the run rate and put their side in a good position to defend their total. They took down Nicholas Pooran (9), Andre Russell (5) and Pollard (1) as the hosts were reduced to 150/9 during the run-chase.

The pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (1/27) and Lungi Ngidi (1/49) grafted hard and their hard work was rewarded with vital wickets at the top of the innings, as well as the end. Rabada was the pick of the bowling attack with 3/37.

The third T20I of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

