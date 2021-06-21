WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Rabada, Dussen's fightback puts visitors on top

A remarkable 70-run, eighth-wicket stand between Rassie van der Dussen and Kagiso Rabada on Sunday put South Africa in the driving seat on Day Three of the second and final Test against West Indies here at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

At stumps on Day Three, West Indies' score reads 15/0 and the hosts still need 309 runs to win the match. For West Indies, Kieran Powell (9*) and Kraigg Brathwaite (5*) are unbeaten at the crease.

Van der Dussen returned unbeaten for 75 off 142 balls - his sixth Test half-century - after the batting unit collapsed after lunch was taken early. Rabada's 40 off 48 was a career-best score for the 26-year-old number nine batsman.

The day began with the loss of the entire first session due to a wet outfield caused by overnight and morning rain with the visitors due to come in to bat. They lost the top and middle orders in quick succession, languishing on 54/6 after 20 overs when Keshav Maharaj jumped into the frying pan with Van der Dussen. They squeezed 19 runs from 38 balls for the seventh wicket before Maharaj fell victim to Jayden Seales for six.

Rabada, batting at a strike rate of 83.33 alleviated the pressure from Van der Dussen and did well to see off the worst of the West Indian attack. Together, they moved South Africa to a more satisfactory 174 all out, setting the hosts a daunting target of 324 to win - they have yet to reach the 200 run mark in this series.

Kemar Roach (4/52) and Kyle Mayers (3/24) were the picks of the Windies' bowlers, sharing seven wickets between them and laying waste to South Africa's top five. Jason Holder (1/24) and captain Kraigg Brathwaite (1/10), were the other wicket-takers, Holder getting the big wicket of Quinton de Kock without scoring.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 298 and 174; West Indies 149 and 15/0 (Kieran Powell 9*, Kraigg Brathwaite 5*). (ANI)