Strike rate of 201, Gambhir called him 'my favourite cricketer' but won't be around as 27-year-old set for India debut

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh had an IPL 2024 to remember as he scored 125 runs in 14 matches at a fantastic strike rate of 201.61. The right-handed batter played the role of a finisher in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) title winning campaign this year. Due to this performance, Ramandeep Singh was first named in the India A squad for the Emerging Asia Cup. The 27-year-old also played a crucial 64-run knock against Afghanistan A in the semi-final, but the knock went in vain, as India suffered a loss.

Ramandeep Singh has now also been named in the India squad for the upcoming four-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning November 8. In a chat with The Indian Express, Ramandeep has now revealed how Gautam Gambhir backed him during IPL 2024.

"Gautam sir told me I would be batting at No. 7 and No. 8 and advised me to prepare accordingly," said Ramandeep.

“During an intra-squad match at KKR, my side needed six runs off two balls to win, and I clinched the match with a six. Gautam sir told me, ‘You are my favourite cricketer in this team, and I will back you throughout the tournament. You should never play with fear’," he added.

However, if Ramandeep Singh makes his T20I debut in November 2024, he won't be having head coach Gautam Gambhir around as he would be travelling to Australia for the upcoming five-match Test series. Meanwhile, it would be VVS Laxman, who would helm Team India for the T20I series between India and South Africa.

KKR coaching staff defined Ramandeep's role in IPL 2024

During IPL 2024, Ramandeep Singh batted at No.7 or No.8, and he provided crucial finishing touches. The Punjab born faced 62 balls in his 13 outings in IPL 2024, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 201.61.

“Before the IPL, when we had a camp in Mumbai under Abhishek Nayar, I was given a clear role about what the team expected from me. I told myself that I had to perform extraordinarily to catch everyone’s attention," said Ramandeep.

“My role in the team is to create an impact. It is clearly defined for me: face fewer balls and score more runs," he added.

Ramandeep Singh also revealed how Andre Russell helped him with power-hitting techniques. “As an all-rounder myself, my role model is Andre Russell. I want to have the same impact as him. When I go to the crease, there should be fear in the opposition that I will take the game away. I want to create that kind of impact for India," said Ramandeep Singh.

"Gautam sir planned 30-minute range-hitting sessions, and Russell made sure he was with me. His insights helped me a lot during the IPL," he added.

Speaking about Russell, Ramandeep said, "“Look, he is very powerful, but he also follows the basics. He has a strong base, a still head, and a full swing of the hands. He makes sure he perfects these fundamentals during those range-hitting sessions. From the outside, we think he just muscles every ball out of the park, but it’s his clarity with the basics that allows him to hit those sixes."

In the recently-concluded ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024, Ramandeep Singh went viral as he took a splendid one-handed diving catch against Pakistan A.