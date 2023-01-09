'...will be important': Jadeja urges India to consider veteran star in 2023 World Cup squad

India are set to host the World Cup for the first time since 2011 this year and they are set to play a number of ODI matches in preparation for that this year. While the format was somewhat ignored last year in the buildup to the 2022 T20 World Cup, India are set to expected to consistently play their biggest stars in ODI matches so as to arrive at a squad to play in the tournament.

While they are yet to play their first ODI of the year, former players and fans alike have started attempting to pick a squad for the big tournament. Among the big names, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has often been left out of these squads, with there being speculation that 36-year-old may have been left out of the 20-man shortlist that the BCCI drew up for the tournament.

ALSO READ | 'Only few Indians would survive overseas. That's the first thing I noticed in him...': Lara's huge remark on India great

However, former India batter Ajay Jadeja has said that he would want Ashwin in the squad. He also said that it will be finr if India rest Yuzvendra Chahal in some of the ODIs that they are about to play this year as it is a given that he will be picked in the squad for the World Cup. “I would play Ashwin in India in that World Cup because spin will be (important). Chahal, you don’t need to play now, you need to play him in the World Cup. These are ready whether you want them or not,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz

“Jasprit Bumrah, you got to pick, for sure. I am going with just for the current form, I would go with Shami, there’s no way I can leave him out,” Jadeja added.

“I would go with Arshdeep Singh. He may not have good last couple of games, but that’s the future. He’s the only left-armer you’re looking at, brilliant with the new ball. It’s unfortunate that he’s so good with the old ball that the Indian team started using him with the old ball and not with the new one. "So, I would go with him and Umran Malik. Then I’ll pick Chahal there,” said Jadeja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON