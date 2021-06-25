‘Will be looking like Salman Khan soon’: Yuzvendra Chahal shares workout video, gets trolled by Former England cricketer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood reacted to Chahal’s workout video and said that the Indian leg-spinner will soon become like Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal will soon be back in action for team India in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. A second-string Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan will be travelling to the neighbouring country in July and Chahal will be one of the leading spinners of the team. The squad has currently set their base in Mumbai while the players are out of quarantine and sweating it out in the hotel gym.

Chahal, who is pretty active on social media, posted his workout video on Wednesday. He could be seen lifting weights and doing shoulder and abdominal workout in the video.

“It’s all about strength… physically as well as mentally,” Chahal wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood reacted to Chahal’s post and said that the Indian leg-spinner will soon become like Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. "Will be looking like @beingsalmankhan soon bro," Mahmood wrote.

In reply, the Indian cricketer came up with a witty response and said, “what about Arnold Schwarzenegger?”

Chahal was last seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which was suspended midway. He played all seven games but managed only four wickets. He is one of the India regulars who will be travelling to Sri Lanka and will look to get back his magical form which had made him a white-ball cricket sensation in the past.

The Indian team is scheduled to play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The series begins from July 13.

