'Will be tough for him to get into India XI': Manjrekar has his say on 'Karthik vs Pant' debate for T20 World Cup

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has made a strong case for India's comeback with his phenomenal run in the ongoing IPL edition. Karthik, 36, has revelled in the role of finisher, bailing his team out of a precarious situation on multiple occasions. He has the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 210 runs in eight innings at 200. Notably, he's remained unbeaten on six occasions. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Karthik is in the league of his own and his numbers speak volumes about the veteran's batting form. But can he displace Rishabh Pant in the Indian set-up? Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar feels Karthik will have a stiff task of getting into the playing eleven. He also said Karthik needs to continue his form as the current IPL season is only at the halfway mark.

“Only if he maintains his current form. I am going to be a little more pragmatic. We are just about halfway through this IPL. Let's wait till the end of the league and see if the form is still intact. When you say we want DK in the team, you want a guy out," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

"But when I'm looking at the incumbents, it's tough to get into India's Playing XI. Because he's looking only at No. 5,6,7 spots. He's not someone who can bat up the order... that's not being considered I think. He will have to displace Rishabh Pant. We will have to start looking at Hardik Pandya vs Dinesh Karthik. It's not going to be ease,” he added.

Karthik last played for India in the ODI World Cup in 2019. The Nidahas Trophy hero for India has played 36 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals. Karthik is no stranger to comebacks, having made multiple returns to the national team since his debut in 2004. But Manjrekar feels he comes into the India eleven only as a pure batter or a keeper, with Hardik being a crucial element of the side.

"Hardik is necessary for Team India. India have got three seamers and they will likely go with Chahal, who is in the form of his life, and have Jadeja as a backup spinner. But they will need a backup seamer. We saw in the last World Cup that India desperately needed someone to take the burden of a guy who's not having a great night. So, Hardik and Dinesh are not a like-for-like replacements. So, I only see Karthik replacing the keeper or a pure batter," he further added.