'Will have to definitely work on his technique': Pathan slams India batter for poor outing during IND vs NZ 1st Test

India ended Day 3 of the 1st India-New Zealand Test match at 14/1. After bundling out the Black Caps on 296, openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal were expected to play out the remaining 25 minutes. However, Gill was cleaned up by Kyle Jamieson on 1 and the manner of his dismissal has left several pundits disappointed. One of them is former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former left-handed batter Pathan criticized Gill for his technique and for failing to end the day's play unbeaten.

“It is not easy at all. The lights are on, the ball moves and you know that you have to go back not out. Opening batsmen usually get out because of the pressure to go back not out. But Shubman Gill will have to definitely work on his technique,” commented Pathan.

ALSO READ | 'What is the penalty? Is it written?': Furious Gavaskar lashes out at umpires for warning R Ashwin for his followthrough

The former India all-rounder also pinpointed the exact lacuna in Shubman Gill's technique. Pathan explained:

"His hands come in a roundabout fashion, especially against pitched-up deliveries. If he works on that, he has a lot of ability. Here both his feet remained at the same spot and till the time the bat came down, it was very late."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra had earlier opined that Gill does not seem like a Test opener to him and that he should bat in the middle order.

"Whenever I see him play, he doesn't look like a Test opener to me. The way he plays inside the line, the outside edge and inside edge are both exposed.

“In my opinion, he is a middle-order batter, he has been made to open. He has done well as an opener but his true color and form will be seen when he bats in the middle order,” said Chopra.

At Stumps on Day 3, the hosts lead by 63 runs. After posting 345 in the first innings, India bowled the Kiwis out for 296. After Gill's departure in the 2nd over, Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14*) took India to 14/1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}