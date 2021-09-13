Will India vs Pakistan bilateral series resume? New PCB chief Ramiz Raja gives direct answer

The hopes of a possible resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral cricketing ties resurfaced after former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja took over as the new chairman of PCB on Monday. Raja, however, was not ready to jump the gun. The newly-elected PCB chief said it is ‘impossible’ to resume India-Pakistan bilateral ties immediately as the sporting model has been ‘ruined’ by politics.

"Impossible right now..." Raja said when asked about the resumption of series between the two neighbouring countries. "...because the sporting model has been spoiled by politics and right now it is a status quo and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket," he added.

India and Pakistan have been only been playing in ICC events or Asia Cups ever since the bilateral cricketing ties were cancelled following the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai. Pakistan did come to India for a three-match ODI series in 2012-13 but there has been no series between the two sides since then.

Also Read | Pakistan add Hayden, Philander to coaching staff for T20 World Cup

The last Test match between the two sides was played back in 2007 in Bengaluru.

Raja was also asked about the India-Pakistan match in the coming T20 World Cup in Dubai. The game is due on October 24.

"It is a show stopper and when I met with the Pakistan team players I told them I want the tables to be turned this time and the team must be 100 percent operational for the match and to do well in it," he said.

The new PCB Chairman also said that he wants the national team to play fearless cricket.

"We must be prepared to face problems and also lose matches but I have told the players they shouldn't worry about being secure about their places in the team and play fearless cricket.

After being elected unanimously, Raja also acknowledged that being chairman of the PCB is one of the toughest jobs in cricket.

"It is a very big challenge and a lot of boxes had to be ticked before the prime minister (Imran Khan) decided to give me this tough job," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON